HYDERABAD: Bollywood beauty, Kiara Advani made her entry into Tollywood with the film, ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’. She acted alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the movie and got appreciation for her work.

After Bharat Ane Nenu, the ‘Good Newwz’ actress became busy working with some of the Bollywood films. Now, the news is that Kiara Advani may not be keen on accepting a film with Mahesh Babu.

It is learned that the director, Parasuram had approached Kiara and he was looking forward to casting the 'Kabir Singh' actor in his upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu. But reports claim that Kiara said no to act with Mahesh Babu as she was busy with a line of films.

Fans of the 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star would love to see the Bharat Ane Nenu pair again on big screen. Let us wait and see how things are going to materialise for Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani.

The 'Pokiri' hero has made headlines recently, when SS Rajamouli revealed that he is going to make a movie with Mahesh Babu after the completion of RRR. Not only the fans of Mahesh Babu but also the movie buffs are eagerly waiting to see the combination of Mahesh and SS Rajamouli on the big screen and now they might be happy with the news.

On the professional front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film, Guilty. The actress will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan will be seen as the male lead in the movie. The shooting of the film has been stopped due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Kiara Advani will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, etc.

