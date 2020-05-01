Tollywood young hero, Vijay Deverakonda has come up with an initiative to help the people who have lost their livelihood due to COVID-19. The 'Arjun Reddy' actor has started 'The Deverakonda Foundation (TDF), a non-profit organisation in April 2019 with a vision to help the people.

He also started the Middle-Class Fund (MCF), a dedicated fund set up by TDF with an aim to provide relief to the affected middle-class families during the COVID-19 crisis. Vijay has raised over Rs. 40 lakh through Middle-Class Fund.

The 'Geetha Govindam' star has planned to help 2000 families. So on Thursday, the actor took to his social media and gave an update. He said that they reached the goal of helping more than 2000 families. The 'World Famous Lover' added that they had to take the hard decision of not taking more help requests. He further announced that they have decided to launch a weekend volunteering opportunity.