The dangerous coronavirus has made everyone stuck to their homes and life these days is so tough. The year 2020 has witnessed an unexpected situation and everyone is looking for a ray of hope amidst all the chaos. People are finding out different ways to keep themselves entertained during this lockdown period.

From celebs to commoners, everyone is coming up with some or the other challenge. People are accepting new challenges and are not hesitating to post them on social media.

After the 'Real Man Challenge', it is ‘Sweep Challenge’ that is going viral on social media. Tollywood singers initiated the sweep challenge. Sravani Bhargavi, PVNS Rohit, Satya Yamini, Anudeep Devarkonda, Manisha Eerabathini, Vedala Hemachandra, Ravali Devarakonda participated in the challenge. Just have a look at the video here.