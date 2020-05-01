HYDERABAD: Tamil actor, Ajith Kumar is celebrating his 49th birthday today (May 1st). Fans fondly call him 'Thala' and he enjoys an immense fan following. He started his career as a model and later entered into the world of cinema.

He is one of the most versatile actors in the south and won accolades for his scintillating performances on screen. People not only sing praises for his on-screen roles but also for his off-screen persona. Ajith is known for his humble, kind, and down-to-earth personality.

The actor made his debut in Tamil with the film, Amaravathi and has been ruling the south cinema for over 29 years. The movie, Aasai gave him stardom and from then there is no looking back for Thala. The 'Vaali' actor works hard and his passion for cinema makes him go that extra mile to live in the role. Ajith won awards for his films, Vaali, Poovellam Un Vasam, Villain, Varalaru, and Mankatha, etc.

Celebs took to their Twitter and wished Thala Ajith on this special occasion. Here are the tweets.