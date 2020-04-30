Seems like the craze for the ‘Butta Bomma’ song featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde from their blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramulo’ is not dying that easily! Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the Telugu flick was a smash hit both in the Telugu states and overseas and the songs composed by SS Thaman nearly jammed Youtube with record number of hits.
If anyone thinks it’s only the Indians going ga ga over the song, here is the eye-opener. On Thursday, Australian cricketer David Warner gave us a pleasant shock by grooving to ‘Butta Bomma’ song with his wife Candice Warner.
He wrote, "It’s tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1."
Take a look at the video here:
After seeing Warner's video, Stylish Star Allu Arjun was overwhelmed and thanked David Warner for shaking a leg to his song.
Upon his daughters' request, David Warner made his TikTok debut, a couple of weeks ago. He has been making full use of his quarantine time by doing as many TikTok videos as possible, along with the rest of his family.
Earlier, Warner shared one more video in which he was seen shaking legs with kids Indi Rae and Ivy Mae on Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani, which took social media by storm.
Have a look at that too: