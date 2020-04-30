Seems like the craze for the ‘Butta Bomma’ song featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde from their blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramulo’ is not dying that easily! Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the Telugu flick was a smash hit both in the Telugu states and overseas and the songs composed by SS Thaman nearly jammed Youtube with record number of hits.



If anyone thinks it’s only the Indians going ga ga over the song, here is the eye-opener. On Thursday, Australian cricketer David Warner gave us a pleasant shock by grooving to ‘Butta Bomma’ song with his wife Candice Warner.



He wrote, "It’s tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1."

Take a look at the video here: