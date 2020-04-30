The new challenge 'Be The Real Man' is going viral amidst lockdown and it is creating a sensation among Telugu stars.

Tollywood celebreties are throwing the challenge one on another to accept and complete the task. It was challenge started by Arjun Reddy director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues to trend as many of the A-lister actors are taking up the challenge. Sandeep first nominated the challenge to film maker, SS Rajamouli.

And now, the challenge is accepted by one of the most sensational music director of Telugu industry Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP who was nominated by director Sukumar.

Devi Sri Prasad took to his Twitter to share a video where he was seen sweeping and mopping the floor. He also prepared an omelette for his mother. Later, Devi Sri Prasad has wiped the photos of his father in the puja room of his house and made a coffee for his mother.

The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' music director dedicated his challenge video to all the mothers, who raised their children to be the real man. He also posted the glimpses of all the actors and directors who posted their ‘Be The Real Man’ videos.

Here's his video: