HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi has made his debut on social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram during pandemic lockdown. Since he made his entry, he is quite active on them and keeping his fans in touch with his quarantine life. Not only this, he uses social media frequently to spread awareness about COVID-19 and expresses opinions on various issues.

And since then, it has been a delight for all the netizens to see him react to various perspectives. He is witty, funny and at the same time, when the situation demands, he is on the point.

Frequent posts on Instagram and Twitter by Chiranjeevi is making his fans super happy. But the important question everybody has is what really made Chiranjeevi to decide that he should make social media debut.

Recently speaking to one of the media channels, Chiranjeevi answered this question. “I always wanted to have a platform to share my views. When incidents like Disha and Nirbhaya happened, I wanted to voice out my opinion but due to lack of correct platform I could only make a short video and release it to all. Then, Ram Charan suggested me to enter social media", he said.

"At first, I didn’t know much about it but I learned. Now I am spending most of my time in lock down with social media. I am enjoying it” said Chiranjeevi".

On professional front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in 'Acharya'.

