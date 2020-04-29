The sudden demise of Irrfan Khan, an incredible actor is a great loss to the world of films. He got his name etched on the walls of Indian cinema and has the privilege of acting in a variety of characters.

The 'Piku' star is remembered for playing eccentric and ‘out-of-the-box’ characters rather than the main lead. Irrfan Khan in his two-decades-long career stole the limelight with his sheer dedication and hard work.

He never wanted to become an actor at the first place but ended up as one of the most talented that this country has seen. A self-made artiste, he had that power to pull off any character with great natural ease and perfection.

He won various awards for his excellence in acting. As the actor rests in peace, here are a few films that made him stand on the top of the acting scale.

Angrezi Medium:

Irrfan Khan played the role of a doted father in this sequel to ‘Hindi Medium’. The movie was directed by Homi Adajania and the character of 'Champak Bansal' will be well remembered.