The sudden demise of Irrfan Khan, an incredible actor is a great loss to the world of films. He got his name etched on the walls of Indian cinema and has the privilege of acting in a variety of characters.
The 'Piku' star is remembered for playing eccentric and ‘out-of-the-box’ characters rather than the main lead. Irrfan Khan in his two-decades-long career stole the limelight with his sheer dedication and hard work.
He never wanted to become an actor at the first place but ended up as one of the most talented that this country has seen. A self-made artiste, he had that power to pull off any character with great natural ease and perfection.
He won various awards for his excellence in acting. As the actor rests in peace, here are a few films that made him stand on the top of the acting scale.
Angrezi Medium:
Irrfan Khan played the role of a doted father in this sequel to ‘Hindi Medium’. The movie was directed by Homi Adajania and the character of 'Champak Bansal' will be well remembered.
Maqbool: A Vishal Bhardwaj's film in which Irrfan Khan was seen as the trusted lieutenant Miyan Maqbool. Irrfan Khan lived in the role and won accolades for his performance.
The Namesake: Irrfan Khan's Ashoke Ganguli character from 'The Namesake' was one of the most difficult characters that he had ever portrayed in films. Mira Nair's directorial featured Tabu as the female lead and needless to say how well Tabu and Irrfan acted in the movie.
Piku: A complete new look and can't imagine any other star essaying the role of the character, Rana Chaudary. Irrfan stole the show with his strong acting skills. Shoojit Sircar is the director of the film.
The Lunch Box: Irrfan was seen as Saajan Fernandez and the film 'The Lunch Box' was an internationally acclaimed movie. Irrfan played the role of a lonely widower and words definitely fall short to praise his brilliant acting in the movie.
Here are a few more videos...
Not only these films, there are many others to add to the list like Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Gunday, etc. The actor played prominent roles in Hollywood films like Life Of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire, The Warrior, The Darjeeling Limited, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World and Inferno, etc.
