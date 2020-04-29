HYDERABAD: The coronavirus outbreak is teaching us the importance of family, relationships, and unity. Everyone is staying at home and during this lockdown period, everyone has turned into a 'Master Chef'.

Is there any need to tell about the Tollywood film fraternity? They are making delicious dishes and are sharing the videos of recipes through social media.

Tollywood versatile hero, Mohan Babu took to his social media and posted that he was given the challenge to cook food for his family by Pinky Reddy, the daughter of T.Subbi Rami Reddy.

Mohan Babu accepted the challenge and has prepared, 'Special Vadas' for the family. In the video, the dialogue king was accompanied by his granddaughter, Vidya Nirvana Manchu, the daughter of Lakshmi Manchu. Just have a look at the video here.