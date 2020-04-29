Irrfan Khan played the antagonist in this 2006 film directed by Gunasekhar.

This is said to be his only South film date. His role as a politician- Pappu Yadav who falls in love with the heroine Trisha, was well appreciated for the way he portrayed the character. The versatile actor looked so realistic as an eccentric and mercurial minister, evoking some laughter in the process while wearing the role of the villain to the skin.

His other co-star in the film Prakash Raj also tweeted his condolence over the death of Irrfan Khan.

'' Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP, '' he tweeted