HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi who joined social media recently is seen actively posting to the hilt. Whether it's for a social cause during the coronavirus pandemic or to share his video of the ‘Be The Real Man’ challenge, or sharing memories from the past, his posts are something to look forward to these days for his 'mega' fans.
Yesterday, he posted a cryptic tweet about a song that he is enjoying right now and would reveal it on Tuesday. “Usually, when we shoot songs, I thoroughly enjoy listening to them and wouldn't like interruptions. But recently, I have been enjoying pausing and resuming a song over and again. ? ...tomorrow morning 9.00 am,” he tweeted.
As promised, on Tuesday morning Chiranjeevi Konidela shared an adorable video of him enjoying with his granddaughter Navishka ( Sreeja Kalyan's second daughter) the song 'You and Me' from his 150th comeback film ‘Khaidi No 150’.
Chiranjeevi tweeted: Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss.Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it .He also said that since it's his song the credit from his wife Surekha goes to him.
As seen in the video the baby throws a tantrum that she wants to listen to only that song and cutely asks for the 'me mee me’ song. She refuses to listen to any other song even as the grandfather asks her. Relenting to her request Chrianjeevi plays the song for her. Sitting in his lap Navishaka is also seen shaking her head to the steps, to which our mega hero is seen imitating too and having a great time.
The video has set the Internet rolling and Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan also shared the video in his Twitter handle, with a comment ‘’cuteness overloaded’’.
Actress Kajal Aggarwal who features in the song along with Chiranjeevi also commented, “Omg! How adorable. Cutest lil groovester on the Internet, ’’ with a heart emoji.