Tollywood's heartthrobe and Rebel Star Prabhas thanked his fans and the entire team of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' as the blockbuster is celebrating its third anniversary today.

It is known for all that SS Rajamouli's epic delivery has created a storm at the box office and raked in numbers that were not only unimaginable at the time but remain unbeaten even today.

On the occasion of three years of Baahubali 2, Prabhas, who attained pan-India star status after the release of the SS Rajamouli-directed films, took to his Instagram and and said: "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life."

Here's his Instagram post: