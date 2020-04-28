Tollywood's heartthrobe and Rebel Star Prabhas thanked his fans and the entire team of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' as the blockbuster is celebrating its third anniversary today.
It is known for all that SS Rajamouli's epic delivery has created a storm at the box office and raked in numbers that were not only unimaginable at the time but remain unbeaten even today.
On the occasion of three years of Baahubali 2, Prabhas, who attained pan-India star status after the release of the SS Rajamouli-directed films, took to his Instagram and and said: "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life."
Here's his Instagram post:
The actor shared a behind-the-scene picture featuring himself with co-star Rana Daggubati and filmmaker Rajamouli. The shared still appears to be taken after a fight scene from the movie.
He also expressed gratefulness to all his fans, team, and director of the movie for making the 2017 release "one of the most memorable projects".
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the box office report of the Telugu and Tamil blockbuster, which also released in Hindi for its pan-India appeal. The business record of Baahubali 2 in Hindi remains unbroken even today, Taran summarised in his tweet.
Check out his tweets here:
The magnum opus of Rajamouli stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The war drama 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' was released on April 28, 2017, while 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was released on July 10, 2015.
Meanwhile, on workfront, Prabhas was last seen in Saaho. Next he will feature in a yet untitled romantic movie with Pooja Hegde.
