HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni, the name needs no introduction, right! Yes. Today, the 'Akkineni Bahu' turns a year older. On this special occasion, Naga Chaitanya baked a cake for his love of life, Samantha.
The 'Oh Baby' actress took to her Instagram and posted a couple of photos. In one of the photos she was seen praying and she captioned it as, "Family... (no points for guessing what I am praying for). Many times, Samantha said that she is so blessed to have a husband like Naga Chaitanya. She loves him to the core and the same with Chay as well.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married the love of her life, Naga Chaitanya in the year 2017. Sam and Chay know each other for the past ten years and the couple is truly an inspiration for all the millennial couples. Sakshi Post wishes Samantha a very happy birthday.
