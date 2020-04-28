HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni, the super talented actress in the South is celebrating her birthday today (28th April). Fans and the celebs from the film fraternity are wishing the diva on this special occasion through social media.

Samantha in her ten long years of career has found reinventing herself and is trying to do out-of-the-box content. Samantha acted in the movies like Ye Maya Chesave, Eega, Rangasthalam, Oh Baby, U-Turn, Super Deluxe, etc., she has transformed from an ingenue to a phenomenal actress. The 'Rangasthalam' actress is not only known for her killer performances on-screen but is also known for her undeniable sartorial prowess.

Samantha is not afraid to test the waters when it comes to her choice of picking outfits. Be it a couture gown or a desi ensemble, she carries it with much panache. Samantha has won fans for her acting skills as well as for her strong style game.

The ‘Manam’ actress can equally carry an ultra-feminine look as well as a bossy look. With each passing day, her love affair with fashion grew. Many times fashion freaks might have taken notice of Sam's sartorial choices. Samantha was always the one to push the boundaries in whatever she try. Her style choices made her list on the best-dressed stars many times.

Here are the few looks from the style file of Samantha and we bet you’ll be scrolling the pictures time and again