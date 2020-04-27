The global pandemic is giving ample of time for our celebrities to spend time with their loved ones. Everyday we are seeing various posts on social media through which are getting a sneak-peek of their quarantine lives.

And today we have got our hands on a video recently shared by Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun's wife Allu Seha Reddy on Instagram. In video, Sneha can be seen shaking her leg on 'Butta Bomma' from her hubby's recent hit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Sneha Reddy, the daughter-in-law of Mega producer Allu Aravind, starts off the video in her home attire and later transforms herself into a beautiful avatar and grooves to the tune of Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer romantic and action drama.

Take look at her video here: