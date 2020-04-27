HYDERABAD: South star Vijay Deverakonda turned out to be a true 'knight in shining armour' ,after he raised Rs 40 lakh funds in just one day after his announcement to help those affected by the lockdown.

Taking to social media the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor was happy to have raised this money solely through fan donations which will be used to support families hit due to the lockdown effected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Geeta Govindam" star said the amount was sufficient to help more than 4,000 affected families.

Vijay recently announced the launch of a Middle Class Fund, set up by The Deverakonda Foundation (TDF), with a donation of Rs 25 lakh from his end to help those who are struggling to get groceries and facing salary cut in the wake of the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote that he was overwhelmed with the number of people who came forward to donate for the fund.

"Today what I saw was magical. Mass care mass love, mass generosity. Each one of you, this #MiddleClassFund and its success belongs to you. I promise I will not let you down, we will reach out to each and every one who reaches out to us and we shall all enjoy the happy smiles that shine back at us.

"In a day you made my 25 lakhs into 40+ lakhs. Together we have now reset our goal of 2000+ families to 4000+ families," Vijay Deverakonda wrote.