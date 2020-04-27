Tamannaah made her acting debut at the age of 15. She acted in various Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She etched her name on the walls of the Telugu cinema and proved herself as a strong actor.

She acted with the top heroes in Tollywood. The ‘Happy Days’ star is not only a strong actress but also an incredible dancer. She was last seen in F2 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Tamannaah was seen in a special number in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru.

On the professional front, the actress will be seen in Sampath Nandi's directorial, Seetimaarr. Gopi Chand will be seen as the male lead in the movie. It is a sports-drama and Tamannaah will be seen as Kabaddi coach to an all-girls team. The film is being produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under the SS Screens banner.

Also Read: Payal Rajput Wants To Act With This Young Tollywood Hero!