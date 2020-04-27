HYDERABAD: Tamannaah Bhatia accepted the 'Pillow Challenge'. She picked a white coloured pillow and turned it as a dress. She cinched her waist with a black coloured belt. The 'Milky Diva' took to her Instagram and posted the photo. She looked sizzling hot. We think that this might be one of the best pictures from the list of the stars who have accepted the 'Pillow Challenge' so far.
Tamannah gave a perfect dose of makeup and added red color to her lips. She slipped her feet into red-coloured pumps and the photoshoot is no less any commercial advertisement shoot, what say?
Tamannaah made her acting debut at the age of 15. She acted in various Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She etched her name on the walls of the Telugu cinema and proved herself as a strong actor.
She acted with the top heroes in Tollywood. The ‘Happy Days’ star is not only a strong actress but also an incredible dancer. She was last seen in F2 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Tamannaah was seen in a special number in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru.
On the professional front, the actress will be seen in Sampath Nandi's directorial, Seetimaarr. Gopi Chand will be seen as the male lead in the movie. It is a sports-drama and Tamannaah will be seen as Kabaddi coach to an all-girls team. The film is being produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under the SS Screens banner.
