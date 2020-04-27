HYDERABAD: Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, the power couple of Tollywood are enjoying the quarantine time with each other. They know each other for ten years and entered the wedlock in 2017. With each passing day, the love between them is increasing and they often indulge in social media PDAs.

Samantha is very much loved by Naga Chaitanya's family. Amala Akkineni and Nagarjuna treat Sam as their own child rather than a daughter-in-law. Sam considers herself to be the luckiest.

In a recent interview, Amala said that Samantha doesn't cook at home and she further added that, "When the family has a good cook in Nagarjuna, why do we need to hire someone to do it?" Amala also accepted the fact that she doesn't know cooking. She added that, whenever Nagarjuna finds time, he loves to cook for the family, and cooking is a stress buster for him.

We all know that Samantha doesn’t know cooking. But during this lockdown period, the ‘Oh Baby’ actress is not leaving any stone unturned to learn some cooking tips from her dear hubby. Naga Chaitanya cooks well and it is a known fact. Sam posted on Insta stories, giving a glimpse of her cooking session.