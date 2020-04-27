HYDERABAD: Payal Rajput forayed into Tollywood with the film, RX100 and won accolades for her bold performance on screen. She played a character with negative shades in the movie. The chemistry between Payal and Karthikeya gelled perfectly. The film RX100 was a blockbuster.

Recently, the actress came on Instagram live and interacted with fans. She answered the questions of fans and they have repeatedly asked about her comeback film but the fans didn't get a perfect answer.

To a question with whom Payal wants to work in Tollywood in her next film, she answered Vijay Deverakonda. We think the combination of Payal and Vijay looks good on screen, isn't it?

One of the fans asked about dating with Karthikeya, Payal replied by saying that they are very good friends. She also revealed that she likes Virat Kohli a lot and said that if she gets a chance to work with Rajinikanth, then she will definitely work with him. The 'Venky Mama' actress asserted that she wants a partner who understands her and allows her to be in her own world.

After RX100, Payal acted in RDXLove in which she failed to impress the audience. She was last seen in Venky Mama. Payal acted opposite Venkatesh in the movie. The actress is enjoying every bit of her life during coronavirus lockdown. Recently, the actress made headlines by accepting pillow and newspaper challenge.

