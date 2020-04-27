HYDERABAD: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's film ‘Kushi’ movie has created new records in Tollywood. 19 years ago, the film has hit the theatres and needless to say about how everyone went gaga over the film.

SJ Suryah directed the movie and it is an official remake of Tamil film, Kushi. Vijay and Jyothika acted in the lead roles in the Tamil movie. Pawan Kalyan's Kushi holds the record of being the highest-grossing film in the Nizam area. It was a blockbuster in 2001.

Pawan Kalyan created his mark in the world of Telugu cinema and earned the status of a star, youth icon, and whatnot. Pawan Kalyan simply rocked the role in the movie, Kushi. Bhumika Chawla was seen as the female lead in the film. She also scored well on the acting scale and she won Filmfare Award for Best Actress, Telugu.

The story is all about how two people who stay hundreds of miles away are destined to meet each other. Sivaji, Ali, Nassar, Janaki Sabesh, Vijayakumar, etc were seen in key roles in the film.

Kushi has created a great impact on the Telugu audience. At the time of Kushi, Pawan was just 6 movies old but he excelled in this movie like never before. He is one of the stars who enjoys immense fan following.

After the release of this film, Kushi bags came into trend and everyone started following the style of Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika from the film. GAP Hoodies, Turtle neck full hands tees, and wearing shirt above the tee are a few style trends that the film Kushi has given to the Telugu folks.