HYDERABAD: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's film ‘Kushi’ movie has created new records in Tollywood. 19 years ago, the film has hit the theatres and needless to say about how everyone went gaga over the film.
SJ Suryah directed the movie and it is an official remake of Tamil film, Kushi. Vijay and Jyothika acted in the lead roles in the Tamil movie. Pawan Kalyan's Kushi holds the record of being the highest-grossing film in the Nizam area. It was a blockbuster in 2001.
Pawan Kalyan created his mark in the world of Telugu cinema and earned the status of a star, youth icon, and whatnot. Pawan Kalyan simply rocked the role in the movie, Kushi. Bhumika Chawla was seen as the female lead in the film. She also scored well on the acting scale and she won Filmfare Award for Best Actress, Telugu.
The story is all about how two people who stay hundreds of miles away are destined to meet each other. Sivaji, Ali, Nassar, Janaki Sabesh, Vijayakumar, etc were seen in key roles in the film.
Kushi has created a great impact on the Telugu audience. At the time of Kushi, Pawan was just 6 movies old but he excelled in this movie like never before. He is one of the stars who enjoys immense fan following.
After the release of this film, Kushi bags came into trend and everyone started following the style of Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika from the film. GAP Hoodies, Turtle neck full hands tees, and wearing shirt above the tee are a few style trends that the film Kushi has given to the Telugu folks.
Kushi ran for 50 days in 100 centres and 100 days in 80 centres and 175 days in 5 centres. Khushi ran for nearly 160 days in Sandhya theatres, RTC X roads, Hyderabad.
Coming to the songs, each and every song is a super hit. There are so many people who still enjoy listening to Cheliya Cheliya, Premante Suluvu Kaadu Ra Song, and Yeh Mera Jaha. The song, 'Aaduvari Maatalaku' has been recreated and this melody also touched all and sundry. Thanks to Mani Sharma for creating such wonderful music.
Here are a few screengrabs from the film. Just see and recollect the movie. If you have time, just watch the movie online and have fun.
On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in a couple of films like Vakeel Saab and other untitled films.
