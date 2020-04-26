HYDERABAD: Shruti Haasan is making use of the unexpected times in the most useful manner. She is living her life to the fullest without getting bitten by the boredom bug during this COVID-19 lockdown period.

The 'Gabbar Singh' actress is staying active on social media and is staying connected with the fans. The super gorgeous actress made a stunning appearance on the digital cover of the April 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar India.

Speaking to a media channel, Shruti Haasan said that she was really excited while shooting for the digital cover of Harper's Bazaar India and is glad that she got this opportunity. She further added that, "To be innovative in this current situation is so important. But it was quite uncomfortable as well. I set the timer for three seconds, to begin with, but the first set of my pictures were blurred. Then, I had to go for the ten-second timer. It wasn't easy but it was exciting."

Shruti Haasan thanked Haper's Bazaar India for her first-ever musical cover. She photographed herself at home using just a tripod and camera timer. A creative force, Shruti Hasaan is already an actor, singer, and talented musician with over 13.6 million social media followers. Just have a look at the photos from her Instagram.