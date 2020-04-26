HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi after taking a break for 10 years picked up a film under the direction of VV Vinayak. The ‘Boss Is Back’ on the silver screen with Khaidi No.150 and the film turned out as a blockbuster. Kajal Aggarwal played as the female lead in the movie. Megastar didn't lose his charm, despite, staying away from the big screen for so many years. After Khaidi No. 150, Chiranjeevi is busy with the films.

He was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie portrayed Chiranjeevi in a different angle and it is the first historical film in his career of over four decades. As usual Megastar performed the role with much ease and confidence. Surender Reddy directed the film and it scored well at the box office.

Now, the 'Tagore' actor will be seen in Acharya but due to coronavirus breakdown, the shooting of the film has been stopped, and definitely, there will be a delay in the release of the movie.

After Acharya, Chiru will be seen in his 153rd film, Lucifer. Sujeeth is going to wield megaphone for megastar. Who will be seen as the female lead in the movie is most sought after question?

In the Malayalam movie, Lucifer there is no romantic interest whereas, in the Telugu version, a top heroine will be seen sharing the screen space the Megastar. Rumors are doing rounds that Shriya will be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie. As of now, there is no official information. It is also reported that Chiranjeevi wanted Sujeeth to come up with the script that passes a social message rather than controversies.

