HYDERABAD: Pawan Kalyan's ‘Vakeel Saab’ is the talk of the town ever since its inception. After, a two long years gap, Powerstar is going to make a comeback with the movie, Vakeel Saab. Venu Sri Ram is helming the project.
Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Hindi film, Pink. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. SS Thaman is scoring the music for the movie. On the occasion of Women's Day, the makers of the movie have released a lyrical song titled ‘Maguva Maguva’ and it got an immense response from not only PK fans but also from the movie lovers.
Now, the news is that the film, Vakeel Saab will have a special number and for that song, the makers are in a plan to rope in Bollywood beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez.
The first look poster features Pawan Kalyan as the lawyer was released. But, we didn't get a chance to see heroines, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla at any time. The movie was slated to hit the theatres on May 1 but due to coronavirus lockdown, it has been postponed.
Pink was remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai. Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Abirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang were seen in the key roles. H Vinoth narrated the story in Tamil and the movie turned out as a super hit.
