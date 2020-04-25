HYDERABAD: Tollywood hero, Vijay Deverakonda accepted 'Be The Real Man' challenge which was initiated by Arjun Reddy director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Vijay Deverakonda scored high on the acting scale with the film Arjun Reddy. The movie created a history and it broke all the records in the southern cinema. Sandeep and Vijay won accolades from all the corners for their work.

The 'Geetha Govindam' hero was nominated by the director, Siva Koratala for ‘Be The Real Man’ challenge. Vijay said that his mother is not allowing him to do household works and he is still being treated as a kid at his home. He further added that his mother says that the work would double up if he performs any chores.