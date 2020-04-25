HYDERABAD: Tollywood hero, Vijay Deverakonda accepted 'Be The Real Man' challenge which was initiated by Arjun Reddy director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Vijay Deverakonda scored high on the acting scale with the film Arjun Reddy. The movie created a history and it broke all the records in the southern cinema. Sandeep and Vijay won accolades from all the corners for their work.
The 'Geetha Govindam' hero was nominated by the director, Siva Koratala for ‘Be The Real Man’ challenge. Vijay said that his mother is not allowing him to do household works and he is still being treated as a kid at his home. He further added that his mother says that the work would double up if he performs any chores.
Finally, the actor accepted the challenge and shared a video. The video opens with Vijay Deverakonda waking up from his bed at nearly 11:45 AM and folds his bedsheet. Later, he fills the bottles and keeps them in the fridge. He also gives a tip that alcohol and wine bottles can be reused as water bottles. Vijay says to drink one litre of water every morning. He takes an old cover and uses it as a dust bin cover.
In the video, Vijay tried a mango recipe which his friend has told him. He cleans the TV and plays video-game. Finally he serves mango ice cream to his mother and brother who were seen playing some game in the video.
Vijay gives the message that "It's is not a crisis when you are with the people who love me most on the planet, Thinking and praying for all those who are not. Help each other out by keeping your belongings and by staying cheerful. Be a good son, good husband, good father, and finally be a real man.”
On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter. Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen space with Vijay.
