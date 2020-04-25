Going by Sai Pallavi's review, my dear readers those who have missed watching the film in theatres can now catch it on Netflix.

Sai Pallavi entered into films in 2015 and the actress has created her place in the world of south cinema. She was praised for her performances in the films, Premam, Kali, Fidaa, Athiran, Maari 2. Sai Pallavi is not only a talented actress but she is an incredible dancer.

On the professional front, the actress will be seen in Virata Parvam in which Rana Daggubati is the male lead. Venu Udugula is the director of the film. The actress will also be seen in Shekar Kammula's Love Story. The 'Premam' girl is going to share screen space with Naga Chaitanya for the first time.

