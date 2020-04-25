The 'Fidaa' girl Sai Pallavi is all praises for Halitha Shameem. She wrote an emotional message after watching the movie Sillu Karupatti, a Tamil anthology movie. Sai Pallavi emailed Halitha, "Hello Halitha, my parents and I were so emotional after watching the film. I’m very happy for you. Thank you for making us feel so warm!. May you create more gems like this! Sending you lots of love n prayers.”
Samuthirakani, Sunanina, Leela Samson, Nivedita Sathish were seen in the key roles in the film, Sillu Karupatti. Venkatesh Velineni produced the film and it was distributed by actor Suriya's 2D Entertainment. The story of the film is all about the bittersweet mixture of four delightfully woven stories with love as a common motif.
Going by Sai Pallavi's review, my dear readers those who have missed watching the film in theatres can now catch it on Netflix.
Sai Pallavi entered into films in 2015 and the actress has created her place in the world of south cinema. She was praised for her performances in the films, Premam, Kali, Fidaa, Athiran, Maari 2. Sai Pallavi is not only a talented actress but she is an incredible dancer.
On the professional front, the actress will be seen in Virata Parvam in which Rana Daggubati is the male lead. Venu Udugula is the director of the film. The actress will also be seen in Shekar Kammula's Love Story. The 'Premam' girl is going to share screen space with Naga Chaitanya for the first time.
