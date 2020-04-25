One of the most phenomenal director and talented film maker in Telugu industry, SS Rajamouli has delivered number of blockbuster movies in his film career. His movie, 'Bahubali and it's sequel' minted mind blowing numbers worldwide. And now, he is bringing two top stars of Tollywood- Jr NTR and Ram Charan together for big budget drama RRR, which is being produced by Mega power Star Ram Charan under the banner of DVV production.

In one recent media interview, Rajamouli commented on his retirement plans and future life. He said, “ There is no retirement for the next 10 years and would settle in Eduloor farm house once I see my children get settled in their lives.”

It is a known news that SS Rajamouli has purchased few acres in Eduloor village in Nalgonda District and visit there every Sunday to spend quality time in the farm houses.

Commenting on his post retirement plans, Rajamouli said, is planning to live in a green and pollution free area away from metro cities.

Currently, his upcoming project, RRR's shooting has been halted due to global pandemic. If everything falls in place, then the movie will be released in January 2021.

