His letter reads as, “I read recently about how boring you found Parasite. Fair enough. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. As a fellow filmmaker, I found this comment disrespectful, and distasteful. More than that, I found that it defies logic.

Parasite is a film that created history, by sweeping the Oscars as a foreign language entry, a category that your films also come under. It’s a film that has been acclaimed by masters of the craft like Scorcese and Tarantino. Last I heard, I don’t think they had anything to say about Bahubali.

More than anything, Parasite is an original piece of work. Originality deserves respect, especially when it is powerful enough to cut across language barriers, and Parasite has done that more effectively than any foreign language film in history. It’s the beauty of cinema, and a testament to its power, when it can strike a chord even across languages, cultures and preferences.

Speaking about originality, I have come across many instances in your films, like Sye for example, when you have lifted entire scenes from other films, without as much as an acknowledgment. I didn’t hear fellow filmmakers come out in public and talk about it, although it was impossible to miss that you ‘stole’ it? It’s because of a mutual respect.

I understand that watching a film requires a certain mood and mind space. Perhaps you were not in the mood for something as layered as Parasite. But to hear you use a public platform to dismiss a film that the entire film world has acknowledged, shows badly on you. As a representative of the Indian film industry, it’s fair to say that you have embarrassed us.

Personally, I don’t think your films come anywhere close to being judged on a world stage. And therefore, I don’t think we have the right to judge something that the cinema world has collectively honoured, especially on a public platform. But of course, everybody is entitled to their opinion. All the best”.

