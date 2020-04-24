HYDERABAD: Due to the coronavirus lockdown, all the celebrities are staying at home. The Tollywood film stars have got some time to spend with their families. Superstar Mahesh Babu is no exception.

We have found Mahesh as one of the few celebs who is utilising the lockdown period in the most productive manner. He is having lots of fun time with his children, especially Sitara. Mahesh is cherishing every moment with Sitara and Gautam.

Namrata Shirodkar, wife of Mahesh Babu took to her Instagram and posted a photo in which Sitara was giving a head massage to Mahesh Babu.