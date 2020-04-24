HYDERABAD: Due to the coronavirus lockdown, all the celebrities are staying at home. The Tollywood film stars have got some time to spend with their families. Superstar Mahesh Babu is no exception.
We have found Mahesh as one of the few celebs who is utilising the lockdown period in the most productive manner. He is having lots of fun time with his children, especially Sitara. Mahesh is cherishing every moment with Sitara and Gautam.
Namrata Shirodkar, wife of Mahesh Babu took to her Instagram and posted a photo in which Sitara was giving a head massage to Mahesh Babu.
Namrata also shared a throw back video in which Sitara was explaining about surprise birthday plan for Mahesh Babu when Sitara was five.
Aren’t the posts so quite? Obviously, a big yes. Sitara is one of the talented kids from the film industry. Mahesh always calls Sitara, a stress buster. He loves to listen to her talks and plays with her whenever he gets time.
