HYDERABAD: Handsome hunk Prabhas is the most eligible bachelor in Tollywood. The marriage news of Prabhas is always a matter of interest and everyone is eagerly waiting to know the good news. Keeping good news aside, very often the rumours of Prabhas's marriage will do rounds in the social media.

A few days ago, rumours came as the 'Saaho' star is going to marry mega daughter, Niharika Konidela. However, the rumour about Niharika's marriage with Prabhas is just a hoax.

Niharika Konidela interacted with fans through online and revealed some interesting facts. She told that she is ready to do glamorous roles. To a netizen's question about her marriage with Prabhas, Niharika reacted that she doesn't know how these rumours come into the picture. She clarified that she is not going to marry Prabhas and is not loving him. The 'Oka Manasu' actress told that how can people believe such baseless and false news.

Earlier, Many rumours broke about Niharika's marriage in the social media. She was linked up with Sai Dharam Tej, Naga Shourya, and Vijay Deverakonda. However, the actress denied all this news as false.

Niharika Konidela made her acting debut in 2016 with the movie, ‘Oka Manasu’ and she also forayed into Kollywood with the film, ‘Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren’. She is the odd one out of the mega family to enter into films as the female star. She won the appreciation of audiences for her acting skills and wants to create a niche for herself in the film industry.

Also Read: Watch| The ‘Mega’ Family Ladies Makeup Challenge And Dance| Sushmitha | Srija Niharika | Sneha Reddy