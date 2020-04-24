HYDERABAD: Jabardasth comedian Hyper Aadi is a well-known face on the small screen. He started his career as a junior artist and later rose to a team leader position in Jabardasth, a comedy show which airs on ETV. He is known for the punch dialogues in the skits and there will be so much humour in the skits that one can't help but laugh out loud.

Now, the news which caught everyone's attention is the marriage of Hyper Aadi. Yes! Recently, in a show, he told that he is going to enter wedlock soon and marry according to his parent's wish. He also revealed that he will marry a girl from his own district, Prakasam.

Hyper Aadi earned a huge fan following and people would love to watch his skits. Apart from comedy shows, Hyper Aadi is also seen as the team leader in the Dhee show which airs on ETV. Hyper Aadi also stepped into large screen and is busy with a couple of films. He was seen as a comedian in various films like Tholiprema, Chitralahari, etc. He was last seen in the Venky Mama and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

