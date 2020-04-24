HYDERABAD: Everyone is quarantined inside the homes due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. A few folks are enjoying some simple pleasures of life during this lockdown period whereas some others are coming up with some funny to weird challenges.

Recently, the Tollywood celebrities were bitten by 'Be The Real Man’ challenge. It has been initiated by Arjun Reddy director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and he threw the challenge to SS Rajamouli. He accepted the challenge and now it is spreading just like coronavirus. All the Tollywood film stars who have been nominated are successfully completing the task and the chain is continuing.

MM Keeravani nominated director Krish and music director, Thaman. Director Krish took to his Twitter and posted the video of him doing all the household chores. The song, 'Enthavaraku Vintha Parugu' from his film, Gamyam plays in the backdrop. Now, the ‘Vedam’ director nominated each and every fan of Pawan Kalyan.

On the professional front, it is all known knowledge that Pawan Kalyan and Krish Jagarlamudi have joined their hands together for PSPK 27th film. The movie is touted to be a period drama and MM Keeravani is going to score the music for the film.