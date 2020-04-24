HYDERABAD: Anasuya Bharadwaj, the super talented star is one of the most sought after anchors on Television. She has created her own mark on the small screen. The ‘Kshanam’ actor of Tollywood, besides being a talented anchor, also proved her acting skills with films like Rangasthalam, Yatra, Kathanam, Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, etc.

The 'Jabardasth' anchor stays active on her social media accounts and stays connected with fans. On Thursday, the anchor posted a throwback picture and she looked pretty. She captioned it as, “Okay! I know this Throwback Pic will shock many... Yes!! This one is me when my first ever show aired.. in the year 2009.. so it's my first on-air picture!!