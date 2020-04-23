HYDERABAD: The lockdown is bringing out the best from maverick director Ram Gopal Verma these days. We all know that he loves tweeting on controversial subjects, no matter how out-of-context or improper his tweets might seem. Moreover, of course not to mention the trolls and troubles that emanate from these tweets, which gives the 'Shiva' director all the attention he needs.

But sometimes there is also a hidden meaning in some of his tweets, which vary from being philosophical to issues related to public policy

The videos he occasionally shares when he is browsing on his mobile become a source of clean entertainment and encouragement for those editors who make them.

On Wednesday, RGV shared one such vine video of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the latter's visit to India recently. The video was cleverly edited to look as if they both were singing the íconic ''Kaatukuyilu'' song from the Rajinikanth and Mammootty starrer 'Thalapathi', which was directed by Mani Ratnam.

Sharing the video he tweeted "I want to marry this editor ,"with a heart eye emoji.

