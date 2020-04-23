South beauty Samantha Akkineni is spending most of her quarantine time with her cute puppy, Hash amid lockdown. Her Instagram posts are all proof! In a latest post, the 32-year-old actress posted an adorable video of her furry friend following her wherever she goes in the house. Be it the home theatre, bedroom, lawn, cooking space or gym, Hash seems to accompany her lady boss everywhere in the house.
Take a look at the adorable clip of her puppy which she shared on her Instagram:
Recently, Samantha and Amala Akkineni were on the news headlines as the latter spelled beans on Samantha's cooking skills. In an interview, Amala told that Samantha doesn't cook at home and she further added that, "When the family has a good cook in Nagarjuna, why do we need to hire someone to do it?" Amala sang praises for her husband's culinary skills. However, Samantha did not comment anything on it.
Talking about the professional front, after wrapping up the second season of The Family Man, Samantha has recently signed Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.
