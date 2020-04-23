HYDERABAD: The new challenge 'Be The Real Man' is going viral amidst lockdown and it is creating a sensation among Telugu stars.

Tollywood celebreties are throwing the challenge one on another to accept and complete the task. It was challenge started by Arjun Reddy director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues to trend as many of the A-lister actors are taking up the challenge. Sandeep first nominated the challenge to film maker, SS Rajamouli. He was quick in accepting the challenge and later passed the challenge to Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Sukumar and MM Keeravani.

Everyone accepted the challenge and posted their videos further nominating others. And now, Tollywood biggie, Megastar Chiranjeevi accepted the 'Be the Real Man Challenge' nominated by the Jr NTR.

Chiru completed the challenge by vaccum cleaning his house and preparing ''pesarattu'' for his mother Anjana Devi. In the video, Chiranjeevi can be seen serving pesarattu to his mother and she made him eat the first bite. The mother-son relationships looks adorable in the video!

Watch how megastar Chiranjeevi completed the Be the Real Man challenge.