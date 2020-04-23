HYDERABAD: As the gyms across the nation are closed currently, fitness freaks are much concerned about their disturbed workout. But why to worry, when you have celebrities who are ready to push you and be an inspiration in the coronavirus lockdown period.

Celebrities from all over the are sharing their home workout sessions on social media and motivating their fans and followers to stay fit in isolation period. Likewise, the South Indian actress and wife of star Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni is giving fitness goals to other women and men too.

The bharat natyam dancer, shared a home workout session video on her Instagram. In a video, you can see her pushing herself to do some heavy lifting exercises.

Here's her fitness inspiring video:

Earlier, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty had also shared an inspiring workout video, in which she can be seen sharing yoga tips amid lockdown.

Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe

