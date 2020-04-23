HYDERABAD: As the gyms across the nation are closed currently, fitness freaks are much concerned about their disturbed workout. But why to worry, when you have celebrities who are ready to push you and be an inspiration in the coronavirus lockdown period.

Celebrities from all over the are sharing their home workout sessions on social media and motivating their fans and followers to stay fit in isolation period. Likewise, the South Indian actress and wife of star Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni is giving fitness goals to other women and men too.

The bharat natyam dancer, shared a home workout session video on her Instagram. In a video, you can see her pushing herself to do some heavy lifting exercises.

Here's her fitness inspiring video: