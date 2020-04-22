HYDERABAD: Amidst the lockdown, celebrities from the film industry are making headlines with their posts on social media. Tinsel town stars are staying active on social media and keeping in touch with their fans The latest is through the live chats where they are seen answering questions of fans through live chats.

Tollywood beauty, Raashi Khanna is no exception. The 'Venky Mama' heroine in a recent chat with fans revealed that she is not ready for marriage yet, when asked about her marriage plans. She further revealed that she likes tall guys and girls always prefer taller guys, isn’t it? We think Raashi is no exception. Recently, the actress took to her social media and posted a couple of photos in which she looked fabulous.