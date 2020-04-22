HYDERABAD: Amidst the lockdown, celebrities from the film industry are making headlines with their posts on social media. Tinsel town stars are staying active on social media and keeping in touch with their fans The latest is through the live chats where they are seen answering questions of fans through live chats.
Tollywood beauty, Raashi Khanna is no exception. The 'Venky Mama' heroine in a recent chat with fans revealed that she is not ready for marriage yet, when asked about her marriage plans. She further revealed that she likes tall guys and girls always prefer taller guys, isn’t it? We think Raashi is no exception. Recently, the actress took to her social media and posted a couple of photos in which she looked fabulous.
Raashi Khanna a popular face in the South film industry was first seen in Madras Cafe, a Hindi movie and later moved to the South. Raashi Khanna made her debut in Tollywood with the film, ‘Oohalu Gusagusalade’ and later acted in various Telugu and Tamil movies.
She was recently seen in ‘World Famous Lover’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film didn't do well at the box office but the actress scored high on the acting scale.
Before World Famous Lover, she scored hits with the movies, Venky Mama and Prati Roju Pandage. After World Famous Lover, the actress has signed a Tamil film titled, Shaitan Ka Bachcha.
