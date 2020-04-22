HYDERABAD: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is enjoying the lockdown time. He is staying at home and is having a fun time, especially with daughter Sitara. We all know that Mahesh gives utmost importance to his family. The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star shared a goofy picture of himself and his daughter Sitara on social media. Not only the fans of Mahesh Babu but also the others are going gaga over the picture.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the cutest couples in Tollywood. During this quarantine time, both of them are staying active on social media and are sharing what is going on in their lives. Just have a look at few photos from the Instagram account of Mahesh Babu and Namrata. After looking the pictures, we bet you will be scrolling time and again.
On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's film. The announcement was recently made by Rajamouli. After the completion of Rajamouli's RRR, we can have Mahesh Babu's film on sets. The 'Athadu' star has signed a project with Geetha Govindam's director, Parasuram.
Also Read: RRR: Did Chiranjeevi Doubt SS Rajamouli’s Capabilities?