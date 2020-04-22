HYDERABAD: The #BeTheREALMAN challenge started by Arjun Reddy director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues to trend as many of the A-lister actors are taking up the challenge. Sandeep first nominated the challenge to film maker, SS Rajamouli. He was quick in accepting the challenge and later passed the challenge to Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Sukumar and MM Keeravani.

Interestingly everyone accepted and posted their 'cleaning videos 'and nominated a few others as well.

MM Keeravani posted the video on his Twitter in which one could see him taking out the clothes from the washing machine and drying them. He was also seen folding the clothes, watering the plants, etc. The background song, "Appudappudu" gelled perfectly with the video.

He tweeted that this challenge is as contagious as the ‘Corona' itself. He nominated director Krish and music director Thaman. he ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ music director took to his Twitter and accepted the challenge. Let us wait and see how Thaman is going to do.