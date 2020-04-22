HYDERABAD: Tollywood actress Hema recently donated blood at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank in the city. Speaking to the media after the donation, Hema said that she was indebted to Chiranjeevi and shared an experience which she has gone through in her life earlier in her career.

Hema recalled that 16 years ago, she faced a critical situation during her delivery time. As she was in need of blood, she couldn't get blood from any other blood bank, as hers was a rare blood group, 'O Negative'.

Hema further added that actor Raja Ravindra had arranged blood for her from Chiranjeevi Blood Bank. She thanked Chiranjeevi for that and said that she and her daughter came to donate blood after Çhiranjeevi made an appeal for blood donations.

We all know that the Chiranjeevi has urged fans and the public to come forward and donate blood to help those in need right now, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also took to his Twitter and posted a video in which he was seen donating blood along with actor Srikanth and son Roshan. He tweeted that there is a huge dearth of life-saving blood.

The Megastar also assured that the police would not cause any kind of inconvenience for those who step out to donate blood if they apply for proper permission through the respective police stations in their jurisdiction. He said that by donating blood one would be donating life to others.

The ‘Acharya’ hero is staying active on social media and is trying to create awareness among the people on various issues. He made videos on how to stay safe and secure during this lockdown time.

Chiranjeevi along with some of the like-minded people of Tollywood have come together and started CCC (Corona Crisis Charity) to help the daily wage workers who have lost their livelihood due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

