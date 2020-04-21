A 21-day lockdown has been extended till May 3rd to contain the spread of coronavirus. We think this is the first time in history for the people to stay indoors without going out for so many days. Most of the people are utilising this lockdown period in a productive way. People who stay busy all time are getting some time to spend quality time with their dear ones and some others are trying to polish their inner talents.

Everyone is staying indoors and no exception for the Tollywood film fraternity. The shootings have been postponed owing to lockdown and no movie releases as well. Tollywood legendary actor Brahmanandam is utilising the lockdown period in the most creative manner. Raja Goutham, son of Brahmanandam took to his Instagram and shared the photo of Brahmanadam sketching the portrait of legendary Telugu poet, Sri Sri.