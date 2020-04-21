Renu Desai stepped into Tollywood with the film, Badri and it helmed by the creative director, Puri Jagannadh. It is the debut movie for Puri as well. Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai and Ameesha Patel acted in the lead roles and the film released on April 20, 2000. It's been 20 years for the movie. On this special occasion, Renu Desai took to her Instagram and posted some unseen photos from the sets of Badri.

Renu stays active on social media and stays connected with the fans. Whenever the actress posts something, the posts become viral and give rise to some controversy. The same happened yesterday.

After Renu Desai sharing some photos on her social media, netizens started pouring in comments. Renu didn't keep silent, instead she took a screengrab and posted it on her Instagram.

She captioned it as, the film, “Badri is so special to me as it was my debut movie”. She further questioned why so much hatred towards others? Renu told that the world is facing a crisis because of a small virus and it is better to stay positive and healthy during this time.

. Today is the 20th year of Badri and I can't help but express the gratitude I have for Puri Jagannadh Garu for believing in my potential as an actor and casting me even without an audition. Badri is the first stepping stone to many endeavours that I've found purpose in and will always remain special. Thank you Puri garu, for giving me this film. Thank you for writing this special film. Thank you for creating the safest work environment for an 18 year old who had no idea about the world of cinema yet chose to take a leap of faith. Thank You for giving me such talented and awesome co stars. Thank You again for writing a beautiful story like Badri. It is because of Badri, that I have the two most beautiful, precious gifts...my little angels Akira and Aadya. Badri, will always remain an integral and beautiful part of my heart and soul🧡 Thank you Puri Jagannadh garu🙏🏼🧡 @purijagannadh . . This pic is when they wanted me to play Sarayu and did a photo shoot with me🎉😁

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan got married in 2009 and the couple parted ways in 2012. The couple were blessed with two children, Akira Nandan and Aadya.

