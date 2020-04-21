Renu Desai stepped into Tollywood with the film, Badri and it helmed by the creative director, Puri Jagannadh. It is the debut movie for Puri as well. Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai and Ameesha Patel acted in the lead roles and the film released on April 20, 2000. It's been 20 years for the movie. On this special occasion, Renu Desai took to her Instagram and posted some unseen photos from the sets of Badri.

Renu stays active on social media and stays connected with the fans. Whenever the actress posts something, the posts become viral and give rise to some controversy. The same happened yesterday.

After Renu Desai sharing some photos on her social media, netizens started pouring in comments. Renu didn't keep silent, instead she took a screengrab and posted it on her Instagram.