HYDERABAD: Niharika Konidela, the mega daughter stepped into the small screen as a host for ETV Dhee Juniors. She proved her anchoring skills and hosted a couple of shows on various TV channels. Though she was successful in the Telly screen she went on the big scree after her movie Suryakantham turned out be an average spinner. Later she was seen in a cameo role in her unlce Chiranjeevi's 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. She is quite a popular person on social media.

Recently, Niharika along with anchor Ravi in an Instagram live show revealed some interesting things. The ‘Oka Manasu’ actor to a question that whether she will continue her acting career after marriage or not, answered that she is not Samantha to tell answer that question.

Niharika also told that she has a very little time left to concentrate on her career and that she is not going to leave any good offers that come her way. She also spoke about her upcoming movies where she will be seen in a glamorous role in her next Telugu film and stated that she has one more Tamil film in her kitty.

Niharika forayed into the film industry with the movie, Oka Manasu. She acted opposite Naga Shourya and scored well on the acting scale. Later she acted in a Tamil film, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. She was also seen as the female lead in the movies, Happy Wedding and Suryakantham. She was seen as a free-spirited girl in Suryakantham and won accolades for her performance, but the film didn't do well at the box office.

After Suryakantham, the actress was not seen in any film. Many rumours came out saying that Niharika was going to quit acting as she was not able to score a hit. But there was no truth in these rumours and infact she went on to start her own production house with the name, Pink Elephant Pictures. She produced Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and various other web series.

