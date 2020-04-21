HYDERABAD: Tollywood director SS Rajamouli is creating yet another masterpiece RRR (Roudram (Fury) Rudhiram (Blood) Ranam (Battle)) after Baahubali with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. RRR is a fictitious story and it is based on the lives of two great freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film is set in the backdrop of the pre-independent era. All the filmy buffs are eager to watch the film on-screen as this is the first time for Ram Charan and Jr. NTR to share screen space together. The pan-India movie is being made on a large canvas. Rajamouli penned the story of RRR after watching a Spanish film, ‘The Motorcycle Dairies’. The 'Baahubali' director told that he was inspired by the film. The movie, RRR is going to hit the theatres on January 8th 2021.

Chiranjeevi in an interview told that he was little dubious about how Rajamouli will portray the characters of Ram Charan and Tarak in the film. But after watching the special video of ‘Bheem for Rama Raju’, Chiranjeevi’s doubts cleared. He told that Rajamouli is one of the most talented filmmakers in the south and he knows how to balance each and every character in the movie.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Koratala Siva’s film, Acharya. Rumours are doing rounds that ‘Saaho’ director Sujeeth Reddy is going to direct Lucifer in which Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the lead role.

