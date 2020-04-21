The outbreak of coronavirus is an unprecedented situation. To arrest the spread of COVID-19 infection, everyone is staying at home. In India, a 21-day lockdown has been extended till May 3rd.

Some unexpected results of the lockdown are surprisingly good. Most of the people are spending time with their family members, no food orders, choosing a healthy diet and the most important thing is that most of the men are lending their hand in doing some household chores. During this no maid time, it is very difficult for the women to look after everything.

This situation has made Sandeep Vanga, the Arjun Reddy director to come with the #BetheREALMAN challenge. He posted a video on his social media in which he was seen doing some household works. Sandeep has thrown the challenge to SS Rajamouli and Jakkana was so quick to accept the challenge.

The 'Baahubali' director threw the challenge to Tarak, Ram Charan, Shobu, Sukumar and Keeravani. Tarak accepted the challenge and told that it is fun to share the workload. See how the 'RRR' star is doing the household works. He nominated Bala Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Koratala Siva for this challenge.