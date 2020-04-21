HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi has accepted the #BetheREALMAN challenge thrown by Young Tiger Jr. NTR. The Mega hero shared a tweet in his profile with a short video from his all-time super hit movie Challenge. The clipping shows him giving the thumbs up,saying ''Its My Challenge,'' marking his acceptance to the challenge given by Jr NTR.
This has sent his fans into a tizzy as they are all waiting with curiosity as to what sort of household duties he is going to perform and share. Netizens are also curious as to who will nominate next as part of the challenge.
Earlier there was video clipping of Chiranjeevi watering his lawn in front of his house during the lockdown period.
Check out his Tweet here:
Jr NTR has accepted the challenge from his upcoming prestigious movie RRR director SS Rajamouli. Rajamouli had earlier given the challenge to Jr NTR and Ram Charan to take part in daily household chores.
Tarak has accepted the challenge from his favourite director and shared a video of cleaning the house in his twitter handle. Jr NTR has nominated his uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Koratala Siva for this challenge.
As per this challenge now, the megastar of Tollywood has to take part in some household works, and share a video of that. Let us wait for the video from Chiranjeevi himself and see how far he can go while helping in the house by performing some household works.