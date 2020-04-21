HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi has accepted the #BetheREALMAN challenge thrown by Young Tiger Jr. NTR. The Mega hero shared a tweet in his profile with a short video from his all-time super hit movie Challenge. The clipping shows him giving the thumbs up,saying ''Its My Challenge,'' marking his acceptance to the challenge given by Jr NTR.

This has sent his fans into a tizzy as they are all waiting with curiosity as to what sort of household duties he is going to perform and share. Netizens are also curious as to who will nominate next as part of the challenge.

Earlier there was video clipping of Chiranjeevi watering his lawn in front of his house during the lockdown period.

Check out his Tweet here: