People are following the protocol of not coming out of their homes during this lockdown period. While some are busy working from home whereas some others are trying to polish their skills.
The filmy celebs are not far behind, they are coming up with innovative ideas and are showing their hidden talents to their fans. Tollywood beauty, Shruti Haasan is no exception, she is acing the game and is showing her culinary skills to the fans.
The 'Gabbar Singh' actress took to her Instagram and posted a video in which she was seen doing ‘Okra Pickle’ (Bendakkai Pachadi). She also made dosas in the video. Just have a look at the video.
This is not the first time for Shruti Haasan to share food recipes on her Instagram. She also shared a couple of videos. See here...
Shruthi Haasan is staying active on social media during the lockdown period and is sharing the posts about her daily routine. On the professional front, after a break, Shruti is making a comeback into Tollywood and Kollywood with the films, Krack and Laabam respectively. She will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam and Ravi Teja in Krack. Rumours came that Shruti will be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, however she denied the news.
