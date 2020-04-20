People are following the protocol of not coming out of their homes during this lockdown period. While some are busy working from home whereas some others are trying to polish their skills.

The filmy celebs are not far behind, they are coming up with innovative ideas and are showing their hidden talents to their fans. Tollywood beauty, Shruti Haasan is no exception, she is acing the game and is showing her culinary skills to the fans.

The 'Gabbar Singh' actress took to her Instagram and posted a video in which she was seen doing ‘Okra Pickle’ (Bendakkai Pachadi). She also made dosas in the video. Just have a look at the video.