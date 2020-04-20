The year 2020 is going to be noted in history, isn't it? Yes. The COVID-19 virus that took birth in Wuhan of China crossed the borders and is claiming the lives of many people across the globe. In these gloomy times, it is very important to stay at home. People are doing different things to keep them entertained during this quarantine time. Some are learning new things like cooking, painting and whatnot. On the other hand, social media is flooded with new challenges these days.
Tollywood sensational director, Sandeep Vanga took to his Twitter and posted a video in which he was seen cleaning vessels, mopping and cleaning the glass doors, etc. He requested SS Rajamouli to take up the challenge and post a video. The act of Sandeep is winning the hearts of Twitterati and they are praising Sandeep for helping his wife during no maid times.
The challenge given by Sandeep has been accepted by SS Rajamouli. He took to his Twitter and told that ‘Challenge Accepted’.
On the professional front, Sandeep Reddy Vanga created a history by directing a cult movie, Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The movie broke all the records and the entire team of Arjun Reddy won accolades from all the corners. After Arjun Reddy, he directed Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Kabir Singh scored well at the box office. Currently, Sandeep is working on some scripts.
On the work front, SS Rajamouli is busy with the magnum opus, RRR. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be seen in the key roles in the film. The dubbing works of the film are going on a faster pace as shooting of RRR has been postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.
