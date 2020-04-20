The year 2020 is going to be noted in history, isn't it? Yes. The COVID-19 virus that took birth in Wuhan of China crossed the borders and is claiming the lives of many people across the globe. In these gloomy times, it is very important to stay at home. People are doing different things to keep them entertained during this quarantine time. Some are learning new things like cooking, painting and whatnot. On the other hand, social media is flooded with new challenges these days.

Tollywood sensational director, Sandeep Vanga took to his Twitter and posted a video in which he was seen cleaning vessels, mopping and cleaning the glass doors, etc. He requested SS Rajamouli to take up the challenge and post a video. The act of Sandeep is winning the hearts of Twitterati and they are praising Sandeep for helping his wife during no maid times.