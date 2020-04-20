HYDERABAD: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is a family person and keeps his personal life private. He posts some important updates on his social media. Today, the ‘Athadu’ star’s mother, Indira Devi turns a year older. So, on this special occasion, Mahesh took to his social media and wished his mother. He posted a photo and quoted it as, "April 20!! A very special day of the most special person in my life... Happy birthday Amma."
Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Mahesh Babu also took to her social media and posted a heartfelt message. She wrote as, "Indiramma as she’s known to the outside world!! I call her ‘mummy’... a child-woman, a lethal combination of innocence and resilience... she's my reservoir of strength my version of a superwoman. Wishing her the best birthday ever... blessings and endless love.... Love you mummy."
Manjula, the sister of Mahesh Babu also took to her Instagram and wished her mother.
Mahesh Babu is staying active on social media and is trying to create awareness among the people. Recently, the actor created headlines as he will be seen in Rajamouli's next film after the completion of magnum opus RRR. The actor was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The movie is a family entertainer with a little dose of patriotism. The film was liked by the masses and it turned as a blockbuster.
