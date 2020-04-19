Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his flexible body and amazing dance moves. Shroff's fans go gaga over the way he sways and many call him the 'Michael Jackson of Hindi film Industry.' But now, the 'Baaghi' actor seems awestruck by the dance moves of Telugu actor Sudheer Babu, who is also the brother-in-law of Superstar Mahesh Babu.
Recently, Sudheer took to his Twitter handle and shared a collage of some of his best dance moves from his past films. I know I haven't danced my heart out in a while ... But here are some of my favourite moves from my films ... Let me know which one or ones do you like the most, he wrote while sharing the video.
Check out the clipping here:
After watching the clipping, Tiger Shroff was amazed to see the stunning moves and replied to the Baaghi villain's tweet, saying, “Wow, Next level!”
Later, Sudheer thanked his co-star, Tiger Shroff and told him that they had a fight against each other and now he was hoping to dance together on screen.
Here's there tweet:
Tiger Shroff and Sudheer Babu have worked together for a Hindi action drama Baaghi, which was released in 2016. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the movie was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Saaho girl 'Shraddha Kapoor' was seen playing female lead.
