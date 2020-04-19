Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his flexible body and amazing dance moves. Shroff's fans go gaga over the way he sways and many call him the 'Michael Jackson of Hindi film Industry.' But now, the 'Baaghi' actor seems awestruck by the dance moves of Telugu actor Sudheer Babu, who is also the brother-in-law of Superstar Mahesh Babu.



Recently, Sudheer took to his Twitter handle and shared a collage of some of his best dance moves from his past films. I know I haven't danced my heart out in a while ... But here are some of my favourite moves from my films ... Let me know which one or ones do you like the most, he wrote while sharing the video.

Check out the clipping here: